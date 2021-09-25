Police Still Looking For Murder Victim’s Body In North Escambia Area; Asking Residents To Check Cameras

Police are still asking North Escambia area residents to check their cameras for any clues that might help them find the body a Pensacola woman they says was murdered.

They are especially asking residents to check their trail or game cameras for images from September 11.

Giles Curt Jones, 38, was charged with first degree murder for the death of 40-year old Latonya Antionette Baxter. She was reported missing by her daughter on September 12, the day after his vehicle was confirmed to be in Century.

A picture of an obviously deceased Baxter was found on Jones’ phone, according to Pensacola Police. The photo was taken at 1:54 on Saturday, September 11. About noon that day, Jones’ gray 2009 Nissan Maxima with Florida tag #45BAFU was captured on camera northbound on Highway 29 in Century. The vehicle headed back south on Highway 29 through Century about 3 p.m.

Acting on a tip, Pensacola Police, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and KlaasKIDS search an area along Highway 168 east of Pine Barren Road in Bratt last Monday and Tuesday, but no sign of Jones’ body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

For additional details about the murder and photos from Monday, click or tap here.

For a photo gallery from Tuesday’s search, click or tap here.