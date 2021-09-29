Discovery Of Nearly 200 Civil War Cannonballs Closes Portion Of Perdido Key Area

September 29, 2021

An area of Perdido Key is closed after the discovery of nearly 200 Civil War era cannonballs.

Following Hurricane Ida, military munitions were discovered near the far end of seashore’s Perdido Key Area. It’s a remote area that would be accessible only by boat, ATV or on foot. The discovery led to a temporary closure of the area, just in case more munitions are still buried.

The area where the munitions were found is closed and marked with signs. Visitors walking or boating in this area are prohibited from entering. Staff will be monitoring and patrolling the area regularly.

More than 190 cannonballs were detonated recently within park boundaries with help from other federal agencies. No more unexploded ordnances have been found so far.

“The park continues to monitor the area for newly discovered munitions and will secure the site(s) should any be found in the future,” said Darrell Echols, Gulf Islands National Seashore superintendent. “Our goal is to ensure that the area is safe for the visitors and staff, and that cultural resources are protected.”

Munitions found within national park boundaries are considered cultural artifacts and are protected by law. It is illegal for the public to harm, deface, damage, or remove these item

Gulf Islands National Seashore is working closely with the National Park Service, Southeast Archaeology Center, and Florida State agencies to conduct the cultural survey of a large area on the eastern end of Perdido Key.

Photos: Gulf Islands National Seashore

  1. Louis O'Rear on September 29th, 2021 12:53 pm

    Cool!





