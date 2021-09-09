Mostly Sunny Thursday; Turning Cooler Thursday Night With A Low Around 60
September 9, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low 58-60. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
