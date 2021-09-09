Mostly Sunny Thursday; Turning Cooler Thursday Night With A Low Around 60

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low 58-60. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.