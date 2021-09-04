Mostly Sunny Skies For Saturday And Sunday

September 4, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Pictured: Highway 97 at Highway 29 in Molino Friday evening. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 