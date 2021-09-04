Mostly Sunny Skies For Saturday And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Pictured: Highway 97 at Highway 29 in Molino Friday evening. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.