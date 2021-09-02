Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations See Slight Decline

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their lowest point in about three weeks Wednesday in Escambia County.

There were 334 COVID-19 patients in the hospital Wednesday, four of those under age 18.

One month ago, on August 1, there 220 hospitalizations at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you are able,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola.