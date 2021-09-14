High Rain Chances Continue Due To Tropical Moisture

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.