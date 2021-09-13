Rain Chances Are Back For This Week
September 13, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Comments