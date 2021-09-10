Here’s Tonight’s High School Football Schedule
September 10, 2021
Here is tonight’s North Escambia area high school football schedule:
FLORIDA
- West Florida at Tate
- Northview at Gulf Breeze
- Pace at Pensacola
- Walton at Jay
- Escambia at Cairo (GA)
- Pensacola Catholic at St. Stanislaus (MS)
- Navarre at Milton
- Pine Forest (Bye week)
- Washington (Bye week)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy at Wilcox Academy
- Flomaton at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal
- T.R. Miller at Chickasaw
- Escambia County (Atmore) (Bye week)
Pictured: Gulf Breeze visited Tate last week. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
