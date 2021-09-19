Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Spots To Watch

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement - Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 25. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure. Additional work will include installation of pier lighting. 17th Avenue interchange construction – 17th Avenue southbound is closed at Gregory Street. Access to the Pensacola Visitor’s Center and the boat launch remains open from 17th Avenue.

West Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between North Pace Boulevard and approximately D Street as crews perform median improvement work. Motorists are reminded the speed between Dominguez Street and A Street is 30 mph.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29 – Drivers will encounter intermittent east and westbound traffic shifts between Pine Forest Road and U.S. 29 to allow crews to pave driveway tie-ins and place the final layer of asphalt.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road ) – Drivers will encounter alternating and intermittent east and westbound lane closures and traffic shifts between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations and other construction activities.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road (C.R.) 292A)–

Motorists can expect daytime shoulder closures the week of Monday, Sept. 20 as crews place a watermain.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving operations.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from South of Muscogee Road (C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 24 as crews perform striping operations and signal work.

S.R. 298 (Lillian Highway) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 Thursday, Sept. 21 as crews perform paving operations and other construction activities

Burgess Road (S.R. 742) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, as crews repair a gas line.

Blue Angel Parkway (S. R. 173) Construction Activities at Sorrento Road – There will be southbound intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Sorrento Road 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 23 as crews perform construction activities.

There will be southbound intermittent lane closures at the intersection of Sorrento Road 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 23 as crews perform construction activities. U.S. 29 Turn Lane Construction at the new Circle K Store – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures between West Roberts Road and Crowe Lane 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 through Thursday, Sept. 23.

Santa Rosa County

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Crews continue utility relocations, clearing, excavation, drainage improvements, and pond construction. There are no anticipated traffic impacts.

Crews continue utility relocations, clearing, excavation, drainage improvements, and pond construction. There are no anticipated traffic impacts. I-10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on the Blackwater River bridge 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 23 as crews perform paving operations.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Nine Mile Road at the North Palafox intersection, as seen from the Highway 29 overpass. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.