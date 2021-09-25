Here Are This Week’s High School Football Scores

Here are high school football scores from Thursday and Friday nights across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Escambia 35, Tate 0

West Florida 35, Washington 14

Pine Forest 46, Pensacola Catholic 7

Gulf Breeze 42, Pace 14

Navarre 24, Leon 14

Pensacola High (bye week)

Baker 43, Northview 42 (OT) (Thursday) [Details...]

Holmes County 27, Jay 12 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Escambia County 42, Monroe County 0

Escambia Academy 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 6

UMS Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15

New Brockton 30, W.S. Neal 26

Flomaton (bye week)

Pictured: Tate at Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.