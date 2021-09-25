Here Are This Week’s High School Football Scores
September 25, 2021
Here are high school football scores from Thursday and Friday nights across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia 35, Tate 0
- West Florida 35, Washington 14
- Pine Forest 46, Pensacola Catholic 7
- Gulf Breeze 42, Pace 14
- Navarre 24, Leon 14
- Pensacola High (bye week)
- Baker 43, Northview 42 (OT) (Thursday) [Details...]
- Holmes County 27, Jay 12 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Escambia County 42, Monroe County 0
- Escambia Academy 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 6
- UMS Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15
- New Brockton 30, W.S. Neal 26
- Flomaton (bye week)
Pictured: Tate at Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
