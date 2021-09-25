Here Are This Week’s High School Football Scores

September 25, 2021

Here are high school football scores from Thursday and Friday nights across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Escambia 35, Tate 0
  • West Florida 35, Washington 14
  • Pine Forest 46, Pensacola Catholic 7
  • Gulf Breeze 42, Pace 14
  • Navarre 24, Leon 14
  • Pensacola High (bye week)
  • Baker 43, Northview 42 (OT) (Thursday) [Details...]
  • Holmes County 27, Jay 12 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia County 42, Monroe County 0
  • Escambia Academy 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 6
  • UMS Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15
  • New Brockton 30, W.S. Neal 26
  • Flomaton (bye week)

Pictured: Tate at Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

