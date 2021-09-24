Baker Tops Northview By One In Overtime Thriller

The Baker Gators topped the Northview chiefs by one in an overtime thriller Thursday night.

Going for a two-point conversion win or lose, the Gators won 43-42.

The Gators jumped out to a 7-0 lead a little over three minutes into the game on a 43-yard touchdown run from Kayleb Wagner, who set a state record last week with 535 rushing yards on just 25 carries and six touchdowns against South Walton.

A couple of minutes later, Jamarkus Jefferson was in the end zone from two yards out for the Chiefs. With a good kick from Brandon Ferguson, the ballgame was in a 7-7 tie in Baker.

Wagner added a 69-yard touchdown in the first, 14-7 Baker headed into the second. Baker scored again with about nine minutes to go in the half from, you guessed it, Wagner to expand the Gators lead to 21-7 over the Chiefs.

Northview answered with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Kaden Odom to Jefferson with a great catch in the corner of the end zone, narrowing the Baker lead to 21-14 after another good Ferguson kick.

But Wagner was not done with an 11-yard TD run, before the Chiefs scored again. Baker was up by a touchdown 28-21 at the half.

Early in the third, Odom found Jefferson from 16 yards out, and Ferguson nailed the PAT to tie the game at 28-28. Baker scored again with a 62-yard run from Wagner, 35-28 Gators to round out quarter number three.

Northview tied it up 35-all in the fourth when Odom found Wyatt Scruggs, setting up an overtime showdown.

In the first overtime period, QB Odom connected with Jefferson with a 3-yard pass, and once again Ferguson put the pigskin through the uprights, 42-35 with the Chiefs on top.

On Baker’s OT possession, Brandon Moss had a 10-yard TD run and was in for the two point conversion and the Baker win.

Northview has not beat Baker in the regular season since the Chiefs’ 2012 state championship run.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.