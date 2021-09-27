Female Body Found In Wooded Area North Of Flomaton; Pensacola Police Involved In Investigation

The body of an adult female was found north of Flomaton Sunday night, and Pensacola Police are involved in the investigation. But, so far, PPD is not saying the body is that of a Pensacola woman murdered just over two weeks ago.

Giles Curt Jones, 38, is charged with the premeditated first degree murder of 40-year old Latonya Antionette Baxter, and police have previously said they believed the body was dumped in the Century area on September 11.

Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson confirmed the body of adult female was found in a wooded area along Highway 113 about 4.5 miles north of the Flomaton city limits. He said the body was discovered by a passing motorist that pulled over and stepped into the woods to go to the bathroom.

A street sign and maps indicate the area is Carol Lane; however, It’s not a roadway, just a small dirt drive. The area is sparsely populated, but there is a house almost directly across Highway 113 from Carol Lane.

NorthEscambia.com was there Sunday night as investigators worked the case, including officers from the Pensacola Police Department.

“There was a body recovered, and we are working to identify it,” Pensacola Police Department spokeswoman Officer Britney Sturgeon told us Sunday night.

According to an arrest report, Jones’ gray 2009 Nissan Maxima was caught on a camera as he headed north on Highway 29 through Century at 12:19 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. At 1:54 p.m., police say he took a photo on his phone of Baxter, who was deceased with obvious signs of trauma. At 3:09 p.m., his Nissan was again seen on camera it headed back south on Highway 29 in Century.

The distance from the spot Jones’ vehicle as seen on camera in Century September 11 to the location where the body was found Sunday night is just under nine miles. Driving near the speed limit Sunday night, the direct trip took our reporter about 12 minutes.

Baxter was reported missing on September 12 by her daughter, who stated that an air mattress and Baxter’s purse were missing. Investigators located blood in Baxter’s bedroom and other locations on the property, as well as in Jones’ vehicle, according to police.

Acting on a tip, Pensacola Police, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and KlaasKIDS searched an area along Highway 168 east of Pine Barren Road in Bratt last Monday and Tuesday, but northing was found.

