Fallen Escambia Fire Chief Dwain Bradshaw Among 18 Added To Florida Memorial

Taps played this week in the Florida Capitol Courtyard as 18 fallen firefighters were honored for answering their final call and making the ultimate sacrifice.

One of the 18 names now inscribed on the Florida Fallen Firefighter Memorial is Escambia County Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, 41, lost his life early on the morning November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, and lived a life of public service.

Bradshaw was also a Department of Defense firefighter at Naval Air Station Pensacola, an U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard and a former police officer in Bay Minette.

Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis hosted a ‘Ringing of the Bell’ ceremony to honor Florida’s fallen firefighters. He was joined by Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“With each ring, we mark the ending of a final call for the brave souls honored on these walls, the ones who lost their lives bravely and with honor. This year, as we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, it further emphasizes for everyone the tremendous sacrifices our first responders give to keep our communities safe. God bless these fallen heroes and their families,” Patronis said.

“We honor Florida’s firefighters who answered the call for service but did not come home. They dedicated their life to their communities and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.