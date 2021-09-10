Fall Tease: A Little Bit Cooler, Lower Humidity, North Wind

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.