Fall Tease: A Little Bit Cooler, Lower Humidity, North Wind

September 10, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 