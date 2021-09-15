Explore Tech, Learn To Build Paper Circuits And Mini Robots At Molino Library

You can explore technology with a touch of engineering at the Molino and other branches of the West Florida Library.

Participants will lean to build paper circuits and mini robots with Cubelets with help from he library’s STEAM team.

Remaining program for the month include:

Thursday, Sept. 16, 3 – 4 p.m. – Molino Library

Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 – 3 p.m. – Genealogy Library

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 3 – 4 p.m. – Pensacola Library

Pictured: The program was held earlier this month at the Century Branch Library.