Escambia School District Increases Substitute Teacher Pay

The Escambia County School District has increased substitute teacher pay depending on their level of education.

A substitute teacher with a high school diploma now receives $75 per day. A substitute who has earned 60 college credit hours or an associate degree receives $85 daily.

A substitute with a bachelor’s or higher degree is paid $95 per day, while a substitute teacher with master’s degree or Ph.D. receives $105 each day. A substitute teacher on a long term-assignment, who meets specific requirements, now receives $130 daily.

“We hope that the salary increase for substitute teachers will assist our daily instructional activities at all school sites,” said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resource Services Keith Leonard. “Our substitute teachers are an important part of our academic instruction on a daily basis. We appreciate our substitute teachers and the salary increase is one small way to provide an example of that appreciation.”

On average, these new rates of pay represent an increase of 15.6% for substitutes across all educational levels. To apply for a substitute teaching position with the Escambia County School District, click on the following link: click or tap here