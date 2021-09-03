Escambia Commission Censures Doug Underhill For Threats Against County Attorney

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday night to formally censure Commissioner Doug Underhill for his alleged conduct and threats against County Attorney Alison Rogers.

The vote was 4-1, with Underhill against the action. A censure is an official statement of disapproval, condemning a person for misconduct.

The county attorney and the county administrator are the only two employees in the county that work directly for the commission as a whole.

“You are my employer and I have been very lucky for many years to have never felt the need to come to you with an employment problem or complaint. I have certainly had my share of very challenging conversations with my bosses, some of them more challenging than others, but I have never felt the need to come to you with a complaint,” Rogers said after distributing a written letter to the board.

“However, unfortunately, last week, I was threatened in a manner by Commissioner Underhill, which you as (my) employer need to be made aware of. On two occasions, I was threatened that he is going to ‘bash my reputation until the day I resign.’ And he has clearly exhibited the ability to do that and carry it out. The most heartbreaking thing about this is that he’s mad at me for doing my job. He’s mad at me for requesting an advisory opinion from the Commission on Ethics, which is part of my job. I’ve even gotten one for him before. We only made the trip to Tallahassee at the specific request of the executive director and assistant general council to the Commission on Ethics in part because the question was more complex than normal.

“I can assure you, I far would have preferred to have been here, getting my work done,” Rogers said, he voice audibly breaking with emotion.

“If it had been any of the rest of the four of you who had asked me to get an advisory opinion, I would have done the same including from Mr. Underhill. This is not the way an employer should treat their employee and I feel it is egregious I want in memorialized,” Rogers said, asking the commission not to take any specific action other than to place her letter into the minutes of the meeting.

Underhill strongly denied the claims made by Rogers.

“I will say that categorically the words quoted here did not ever escape my lips, nor did they do it twice,” Underhill said. “I did say that it is that the attorney’s conduct has brought shame on this board. And I did state that I think that by the time all of this is said and done, it will be very surprising if you do not escape consequences for those things. That is well within my duties and my responsibilities for the oversight of one of the two full time employees that we have as commissioners.”

“Thee verbiage is changed a little bit. When I said she states here knows that I have the votes to retain remain my position what I actually said was, you know, you obviously, you are very safe in your position because the displeasure that I have with the attorney for her actions is not something that is mutually agreed upon by this board.”

“Certainly Madam Attorney nothing that I said, was intended to be a threat. Nothing that I was was intended to be anything other than my oversight of your job, which is my duty.” Underhill continued. “Certainly there was nothing about bashing a reputation and there was nothing about bashing your reputation. Until the day I resigned, obviously you and I are going to disagree about that. But you know, that is simply the facts as I know them today.”

“I just want to say as another one of Madam Counsel’s employers, the quotes attributed to the colleague are very concerning. I mean, it’s a very concerning…any of us would take that way to any of our employees. So that’s concerning,” Commissioner Steven Barry said.

“Madam Attorney, not one of us individually has the right to treat you that way,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “If it was me, if it was any one of us in particular that said anything like that to you, I would simply say…you should have showed that individual the door. This board is your employer and not individual members of the board. If Doug said this to you, he’s way out of bounds by doing it.”

“Doug, I mean, are you saying you didn’t threaten to wreck her reputation until she resigned? Is that what you are saying here?”

“I’m absolutely saying that. Yes, commissioner,” Underhill replied.

Bergosh replied, “you’re saying she put this in writing and lied?”

“Yes, commissioner, that’s what I’m saying” Underhill replied.

“I don’t believe you. I don’t believe you,” Bergosh responded. “I believe her. ”

“You don’t have the right to say anything to her. This board is her boss, not you. You don’t have that right,” Bergosh said. “It’s so upsetting me along with a lot of other crap I’m seeing online from you, I think it’s about time this board took some action. You run us down constantly. Your help from the office runs us down constantly. You are a source of consternation on this board that is unnecessary. And I’m just about fed up with it.”

