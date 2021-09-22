Your ECUA Bill May Arrive Late

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities says their third party bill printing and mailing processor is running behind due to a COVID-19 related staffing shortage.

“As a result, some of our customers’ bills are being delivered near or after their due date,” ECUA Public Information Officer Nathalie Bowers said. “Customers’ account standing will not be adversely affected nor be charged a late fee if they received a delayed bill. Customer accounts enrolled in ECUA’s and E-Notification billing programs are not affected by these delays.”

Customers who wish to access their bill online may do so by going to the ECUA website at https://ecua.fl.gov/my-bill and clicking on ‘View Your Bill’ to set up an account. Once on the Click2Gov website, customers may also opt-in to receive an email notification that their bill is ready to be viewed online on the same day that it is generated by the billing system.

Pictured: ECUA’s drive-thru in the Ellyson Industrial Park. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.