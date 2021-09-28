ECSO Mounted Unit’s Shannon Enderson Named ‘Volunteer Of The Year’

September 28, 2021

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit member Shannon Enderson has been selected as Florida Crime Prevention Association’s Volunteer of the Year.”

“I love helping where it is needed. I enjoy meeting new people in the community and meeting the children all around our county,” Enderson said. “The children of the future is in our hands in the present. It is our responsibility to help them grow and show them the right way. This is a big part of why I volunteer, to show our youth that it is OK to do good things for free.”

Enderson also volunteers with the ECSO Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy and the Neighborhood Watch Academy.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

