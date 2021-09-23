ECSO Launches Program To Alert First Responders To Those With Autism

September 23, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program to alert all first responders that an autistic person may reside in a home or be an occupant in a vehicle.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping all Escambia County residents safe,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “This includes those with autism and their families.”

The new “Occupant with Autism” program provides decals at no charge that can be placed on the door or front window of a home, or on the rear window of a vehicle. The decal acts as a symbol, allowing first responders to know that they’re may be a person inside with autism. ECSO deputies will then know to approach the situation using their autism training skills.

To participate in the program, click or tap here to fill out a form and the decals will be mailed free of charge. If persons do not want to place the decal on their home or vehicle, their information can still be flagged in the ECSO system.

“The more information deputies have when responding to a call, the better,” Simmons said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 