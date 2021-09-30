ECSO Gun Crimes Unit: 42 Arrests, 57 Firearms Seized This Year

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting the successes of their enhanced Gun Crimes Unit.

Through September, the ECSO Gun Crimes Unit has arrested 42 suspects on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony weapons charges, felony drug charges and felony traffic charges. The unit has seized 57 firearms, nine of which were stolen, from those arrested.

“Each one of these seized guns could result in the loss of life. I’m proud of the unit for its effectiveness in such a dangerous endeavor,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Simmons said he created the current unit to not only arrest suspects breaking felony gun crime laws, but also to take stolen guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals.