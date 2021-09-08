COVID-19 Vaccine Available Thursday In Cantonment

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Cantonment Thursday afternoon, as well as additional locations this week.

Thursday’s vaccination clinic at CHNWF Cantonment Pediatrics will be from 3-5 p.m. Bot the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The clinic is located at 470 South Highway 29.

Other vaccination clinics opportunities include:

Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. Desoto St., Pensacola, FL

Vaccine: Moderna (ages 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, Sept. 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: CHNWF Cantonment Pediatrics – 470 S. HWY 29, Cantonment

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: CHNWF Trinity Pediatrics – 5375 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Sunday, Sept. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center — 6405 Wagner Rd., Pensacola

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Persons wishing to participate in any CHNWF vaccination clinic may call (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment or simply walk in at their convenience during regular operating hours.

All adult participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine and should not enter clinic facility.

Additional information on Community Health Northwest Florida COVID-19 vaccine clinics is available by calling (850) 439-3358.