Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms For Wednesday

September 29, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 