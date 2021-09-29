Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.