Chance Of Rain Returns To Our Forecast

September 12, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

