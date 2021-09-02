Chance Of Afternoon Rain; North Wind, Low In The Upper 60s Tonight

September 2, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Pictured: A towering thunderstorm late Wednesday evening as seen from Florida looking toward Pollard, Alabama. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 