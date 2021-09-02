Chance Of Afternoon Rain; North Wind, Low In The Upper 60s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Pictured: A towering thunderstorm late Wednesday evening as seen from Florida looking toward Pollard, Alabama. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.