Century Approves Leases For Non-Profit, Church At $1 Per Month; Town Will Repair A/C

The Century Town Council voted Monday night to repair or replace heating and cooling units and move forward with $1 per month leases for a church and a nonprofit at what is known as the Century Business Center on Pond Street.

Leases were prepared for approval for an building (pictured below) at for Northwest Florida Community Outreach (NWFCO) and for a room (pictured above) at the center for Wesley Chapel CME Church.

Under the terms of both leases, HVAC and other maintenance would be the responsibly of the tenant, not the town, due to the low rent. Ratifying the leases was postponed earlier this month after the potential tenants notified the council that the HVAC systems did not work properly.

A tentative evaluation found that some of the units may need to be replaced if repairs are not feasible considering the age of the equipment. If reasonable repairs can be made, the town will use their general fund. If more expensive replacements are required, they will use local option sales tax funds.

Monday night, the Century Council voted 3-0 to approve a five year lease for the Northwest Florida Community Outreach and a two-year lease for Wesley Chapel. Both will pay for any future upkeep and their monthly utility bills.

NWFCO is a nonprofit that has held several food giveaways and other public benefit events over the last year in Century.

Wesley Chapel CME Church has held church services at the Business Center for several years, but without a lease. The church’s Jefferson Street location was heavily damaged — shifted off its foundation — by the February 2016 tornado that ripped through Century. The remains of the building were reduced to rubble after an arsonist set fire to it in October 2016.

