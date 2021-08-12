Wahoos Hit Five Homers; Trounce Biscuits 7-2

On a record setting night in more ways than one, the Blue Wahoos clubbed five home runs against the Biscuits while donning their much-anticipated “Crabzilla” uniforms in their 7-2 win on Wednesday.

The game was meant to be a pitching showcase as Max Meyer (W, 6-1), one of the Marlins top pitching prospects, went head-to-head with Brendan McKay (L, 0-2), a former first-round pick who is working himself back to full strength after tearing his labrum in 2020.

Instead, Meyer shined while McKay struggled.

Pensacola’s starter went six innings and allowed two runs on four hits. What stood out from his performance, however, was his command. The right-hander struck out nine Biscuits while issuing zero walks. It’s the first time in his career he did not issue a walk. His nine strikeouts tie his career high, which he has achieved for the third time this year.

McKay was ambushed in his second rehab outing with Montgomery. The Blue Wahoos smashed three home runs in the bottom of the first, one from Griffin Conine, another from Lazaro Alonso, and a third from Peyton Burdick, which tied Aristides Aquino’s 20 homers back in 2018. Leading 3-0 in the bottom of the third, JJ Bleday crushed his 10th home run of the season to make it 4-0.

Mckay finished his night having allowed four runs (all earned) in 2.2 innings. He finished his outing having thrown 44 pitches (22 strikes).

Pensacola erupted for another big inning in the bottom of the sixth. Jerar Encarnacion led off the frame with a solo home run off Mikey York to make it 5-2. It was Encarnacion’s first since returning to the lineup after sustaining an injury on July 7th and his eighth of the season. After another single from Alonso, Brian Navarreto and Demetrius Sims hit back-to-back RBI doubles to put the Wahoos ahead 7-2.

The bullpen responded admirably after a difficult showing yesterday. Two Wahoo relievers pitched the final three innings in scoreless fashion, including a perfect ninth inning from Dylan Bice to close out the game.