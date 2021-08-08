Typical Summertime Sunday Weather

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 107.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.