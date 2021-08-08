Typical Summertime Sunday Weather

August 8, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 107.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 