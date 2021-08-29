Tornado Watch, Wind Advisory, Flash Flood Warning In Effect Locally Due To Hurricane Ida

August 29, 2021

A tornado watch, wind advisory, and flash flood warning are in effect.

For the latest tropical details on Hurricane Ida, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Written by William Reynolds 

 