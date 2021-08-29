Here Is The Latest On Hurricane Ida As It Moves Toward Louisiana

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana as a major hurricane Sunday evening. A tropical storm watch was upgraded to a tropical storm warning for southeast Mississippi and parts of southwest Alabama. A storm surge watch remains in effect for the coastal portions of Mobile and Baldwin counties (the coastal portions). A flash flood watch is in effect.

Significant impacts are expected east of the center of Ida, which means our area will be impacted. Here’s a quick breakdown of the impacts for the Mobile/Pensacola/North Escambia local area…

There is a threat for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding and significant river flooding. Some 4-8 inches of rain is possible across coastal and western portions of the area and some locations could receive 12+ inches (pinpointing exact locations is difficult at this point). The bulk of the the heavy rain will move onshore through the day on Sunday and persisting into Monday. Rain will continue into Tuesday.

Tropical storm strength winds are possible Sunday into the evening. The threat for tropical storm force winds will continue through Monday. There is also the chance of tornadoes.

The latest details are in the graphics on the page.