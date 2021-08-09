Today Is The Last Day Of Florida’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday

August 9, 2021

Today is the last day of Florida’s  back to school sales tax holiday.

During the sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For complete details from the Florida Department of Revenue, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 