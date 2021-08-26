Sunshine And Showers For Thursday. And Maybe A Rainbow Or Two.
August 26, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Pictured: A rainbow this week over Gonzalez United Methodist Church. Photo courtesy GUMC for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
