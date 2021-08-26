Sunshine And Showers For Thursday. And Maybe A Rainbow Or Two.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Pictured: A rainbow this week over Gonzalez United Methodist Church. Photo courtesy GUMC for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.