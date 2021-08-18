Sunny, With Scattered Afternoon Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.