Staffing Issues Temporarily Close Century Work Camp; Inmates Moved To Main Prison

The Century Work Camp has been temporarily shut down due to staffing issues.

About 60 inmates have been moved from the Century CI Work Camp into the main unit at Century Correctional Institution, Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) Press Secretary Paul Walker told NorthEscambia.com.

“Staff recruitment and retention is a top agency priority,” Walker said.

Century Correctional Institution is one of several facilities across the state currently offering $1,000 hiring bonuses for newly certified correctional officers.

“Currently, a large number of FDC’s major institutions are at or below critical staffing levels. FDC is working through various measures to mitigate this staffing crisis, including the temporary suspension of some work squads. Work squads will resume when staffing levels allow them to operate while also adequately staffing the institution,” Walker said.

Some of the measures FDC is implementing to address critical staffing at institutions across the state include:

Transitioning correctional institutions from 12-hour shifts to 8.5-hour shifts, as recommended by national experts and strongly supported through data analysis of safety trends and attrition rates

Offering $1,000 hiring bonuses at institutions with 10% or more staff vacancy rate

Offering $1,000 hiring bonus for returning certified staff

Increased rate of pay to $33,500 for (noncertified) correctional officer trainees

Opened positions for part-time OPS Certified Correctional Officers

Reduced the wait time for Correctional Officer Trainees to enter the academy for certification

Changed the framework of correctional officer academies to allow for mid-course entry

Temporarily closing dorms

Suspended FDC-supervised work squads

Consolidating some work camps and annexes into main institutions

The Century Work Camp is located on Tedder Road, just west of Century Correctional Institution.

Pictured: The Florida Department of Corrections Century Work Camp. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.