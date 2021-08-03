Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Your Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.