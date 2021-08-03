Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Your Tuesday
August 3, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
