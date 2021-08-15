Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

August 15, 2021

For the latest tropical weather update, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 