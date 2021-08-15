Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.