Rain Chance Increases For Wednesday With Scattered To Numerous Showers And Storms

August 25, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%

