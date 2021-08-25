Rain Chance Increases For Wednesday With Scattered To Numerous Showers And Storms
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%
