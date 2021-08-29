Possible Heavy Rain, Windy Conditions Locally Due To Hurricane Ida

For the latest tropical forecast on Hurricane Ida, click or tap here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.