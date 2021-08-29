Possible Heavy Rain, Windy Conditions Locally Due To Hurricane Ida
August 29, 2021
For the latest tropical forecast on Hurricane Ida, click or tap here.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
