Photos: Escambia Sheriff’s Office Holds Community Cookout In Beulah

August 15, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office hosted a community cookout in Beulah Saturday.

The free event included plenty of free food and family fun. Sheriff Chip Simmons, the K-9 Unit, the Mounted Posse, SWAT vehicle, high water rescue vehicle, and more were on hand to give Beulah area residents a look at some of the tools used by law enforcement.

The cookout was held at the Beulah Community Park.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos b Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 