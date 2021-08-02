Pensacola State College Rescinds Mask Mandate, But No Excused COVID-19 Absences For Unvaccinated

August 2, 2021

Pensacola State College has rescinded a previously announced mask mandate that was set to begin today, August 2.

The policy would have applied to vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty, employees and visitors indoors on a PSC campus.

In an email to students on Sunday, PSC President Ed Meadows rescinded that policy, announcing instead that mask are only recommended, especially for unvaccinated persons. He also announced that only those who are vaccinated or exempted for medical reasons will be excused for any absences due to COVID-19 infections or quarantines. COVID-19 related absences for the unvaccinated will not be excused.

Here is the full text of the email from Meadows:

