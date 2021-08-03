Multiple Injuries In Crash Involving ECUA Truck Two Other Vehicles

At least four people were reportedly injured in a crash involving three vehicles on Nine Mile Road Tuesday, including an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck.

The crash happened at Nine Mile Road and Bell Ridge Drive in Beulah about 11:30 a.m. and also involved a pickup truck and SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details on how the wreck occurred.

Photos courtesy Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.