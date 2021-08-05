Mostly Sunny, Slight Chance Of Afternoon Thunderstorms
August 5, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Saturday: Sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Monday: Sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Comments