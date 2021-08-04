Lower Rain Chances For The Next Few Days
August 4, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
