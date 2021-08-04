Lower Rain Chances For The Next Few Days

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.