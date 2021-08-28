It’s Only Marijuana: ECSO Reacts To Naysayers After Big Marijuana Trafficking Arrest

August 28, 2021

After the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made their largest marijuana grow and distribution operation bust ever, they are now reacting to social media naysayers.

As part of the operation (read more), local and federal investigators seized:

  • 2,156 pounds of the “highest grade” marijuana
  • 24 pounds of spice
  • 18 pounds of THC
  • 32 firearms
  • 12 vehicles (two of which were stolen)
  • $820,000 in cash
  • $150,000 worth of gold bars
  • $750,000 worth of jewelry
  • a tractor
  • a ski boat

On the ECSO Facebook, as well as the social media sites of NorthEscambia.com and other local media, many commenters had a generally negative opinion. Many accused the ECSO of wasting time and resources over a marijuana arrest.

The ECSO released the following statement in reaction Friday afternoon:

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has investigated and continues to investigate violent crimes associated directly with marijuana trafficking.

“So, if someone tells you that “it’s only marijuana”, let them know that trafficking in marijuana is no different than trafficking in any other drugs with regards to the potential for violent crime. Trafficking means money, and money associated with illegal trafficking inevitably leads to violence. We are not talking about personal or prescription usage, we are talking about the large amounts of money passing hands and the violence associated with it. Marijuana at these levels is illegal everywhere.

“If you excuse the trafficking in marijuana, please think about recent victims who are fathers, sons, uncles and neighbors, all of whom, were shot and killed because of the trafficking of marijuana right here in Escambia County.”

