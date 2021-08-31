Ida Moves Away, But Rain Chance Remains

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.