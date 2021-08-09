Higher Humidity, Higher Chance Of Scattered Afternoon Storms For Monday

August 9, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 105.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 106.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

