Hot Friday, Chance Of Those Afternoon Thunderstorms
August 20, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
