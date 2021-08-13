High Chance Of Afternoon Showers Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%

