High Chance Of Afternoon Showers Again Today

August 13, 2021

For the latest tropical weather update, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 