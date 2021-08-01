Heat Advisory: High About 95, Heat Index 110 Degrees

There is a heat advisory in effect for Sunday with a heat index rising to 110 degrees. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.