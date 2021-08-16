Fred To Make Landfall To The East; Wind Advisory In Effect in Escambia, Santa Rosa
August 16, 2021
Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall east of Pensacola by Monday night. Fred is expected to be lopsided with the majority of the impacts on the east side of the center.
The tropical storm watch has been discontinued for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. A wind advisory for gusty winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts to around 30 mph (less than tropical storm force) is now in effect.
Between two and three inches of rain are possible. There is is a high risk of rip currents and high surf at the beach.
The threat for sustained tropical storm force winds will likely be confined close to the coast. Wind gusts to tropical storm force are possible further inland along and east of the track. The earliest time that tropical storm force winds would arrive is the pre-dawn hours on Monday at the coast and Monday afternoon inland. More than likely, we won’t see those winds until Monday afternoon along the coast and Monday evening further inland.
The latest update on Tropical Storm Fred is in the graphics on this page.
Comments
@Annie I’m sorry your vacation is messed up. Since you’re staying, I’ll offer a few tips in case you aren’t fully prepared. Get you some bottled water to have on hand and freeze some of them in case the power goes out. You can use them in a cooler for ice also. You can buy a few cheap solar lights for flashlights if you don’t want to actually buy flashlights. Dollar stores have them. Charge up cellphones and electronic devices. Have some dry snacks on hand like bread, crackers, cookies, peanut butter, etc in case of no power to cook. Chances are, they have emergency generators but just in case, be prepared. Also, make sure your vehicle is full of gas early so you can beat the crowds. Put your personal, important papers and medications in a place to easily grab in the event you need to leave and can’t get everything. Chances are, this won’t be a bad one but we never know. I hope you get a few more good days but our weather has been wonky this year. Even locals are tired of all the rain.
Take a cat3 over a blizzard anyday. Why I live in the “ZUNSHINE STATE”.
Since it’s pretty apparent we will be getting tropical storm force winds why hasn’t our district called off school yet? Students in flood zones, power outages and unsafe conditions to run busses. SMH.
Annie,
Thanks for the update from Destin. We were schedule to arrive in Panama City Beach on Tuesday 8/17 for a week on the beach. Our condo management company were nice enough to allow us to delay our arrival until 8/18. Hopefully the storm will pass by then and Grace doesn’t follow the same path as Fred. Stay safe out there and hopefully you can still get some sunny days during your stay.
I’ll take a Topical Storm over a Cat 3 any day. I hope everyone does their due diligence and makes preparations in case of power outages or flooding. The first 72 are on you. Stay safe people.
Don’t make that long drive for nothing we are in Destin now and have been for two days and have had maybe two hours of good weather this far and Tropical Storm Fred isn’t even close yet but the rain is frequent and heavy just as you get set up on the beach the rain comes then goes away dontou try again and get 20 minutes then have to to run to beat the next storm ! Our fist real vacation since we were married 30 years ago and is a total wash out I would wait about a.month and let all these. Tropical storms go through as Grace could.also come to.Destin now this morning they’re saying that Destin is where it will make landfall so lucky we will have perfect view of storm from balcony ! Could take chance but if it were me I would wait we only.came anyway after hearing about storm because condo is non refundable even there is a hurricane which I think is BS on their part I asked that question specifically when booking about Tropical.storm or hurricane wasmtold no problem no refund but can rebook another time within 30 days but when I called before we left they said only if evacuations are ordered even if hurricane ! Good luck and stay healthy !
Yabba dabba do
And the first school cancellation starts now! Weather beating out covid. 1-0
And the river is almost down. Guess there won’t be any fishing this year.
Just say, “NO! Tell me it ain’t so!”