Fred To Make Landfall To The East; Wind Advisory In Effect in Escambia, Santa Rosa

Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall east of Pensacola by Monday night. Fred is expected to be lopsided with the majority of the impacts on the east side of the center.

The tropical storm watch has been discontinued for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. A wind advisory for gusty winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts to around 30 mph (less than tropical storm force) is now in effect.

Between two and three inches of rain are possible. There is is a high risk of rip currents and high surf at the beach.

The threat for sustained tropical storm force winds will likely be confined close to the coast. Wind gusts to tropical storm force are possible further inland along and east of the track. The earliest time that tropical storm force winds would arrive is the pre-dawn hours on Monday at the coast and Monday afternoon inland. More than likely, we won’t see those winds until Monday afternoon along the coast and Monday evening further inland.

The latest update on Tropical Storm Fred is in the graphics on this page.